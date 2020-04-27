Stock Market Today: Will Consolidation Lead to a Breakout?

The recent stock market consolidation has the S&P 500 Index nearing a crossroads. It is trading near recent highs and attempting to breakout.

In today’s video, we discuss current investing news and themes, key technical price indicators and levels across the stock market indices, sectors, and other asset classes, and trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

– Two-Week Consolidation Alleviates Overbought Conditions

– Treasuries Consolidate in an Uptrend

– Gold Flashes a Bearish Divergence, Will it be Confirmed?

– Crude is Off 14% in Pre-Market Trading

Stock Market Today Video – April 27, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.