Stock Market Today: Technology and Health Care Sectors Lead Rally

The stock market rally has pushed the S&P 500 Index back above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

This should open the door for more upside.

In today’s video, we dive into the S&P 500 sectors, highlighting which sectors are out-performing / under-performing and what this means going forward. We also look at the stock indices, commodities, and stocks we like. Here’s a recap:

– Technology, Health Care and Staples are Relative Leadership

– Financials and Energy Continue to Lag

– Futures Point to a Higher Open Today

Stock Market Today Video – April 7, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.