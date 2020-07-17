Stock Market Today: Tech & Growth Lag As Rotation Continues

Stocks are set to open higher on Friday morning as key stock market indices continue to churn in place.

In today’s stock market video, we will look at current investing themes and news, highlight key price levels and indicators, take an in-depth look at the US Dollar, and highlight trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Churn in the Range

– Tech & Growth Lag Again as Rotation Continues

– Mixed Message From Risk Themes

– US Dollar at a Key Level

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – July 17, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.