Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Nears 50 Percent Retracement

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) rose over 3 percent on Wednesday and is looking to tack on gains early this morning.

In today’s stock market video, we discuss the latest news and market themes, internal indicators, and stocks and sectors we are bullish / bearish on. Here’s a recap:

– S&P 500 (SPY) Rallies More Than 3%; Approaches 50% Retracement

– Initial Jobless Claims at 8:30am; Estimates Stand at Five Million

– Market Breadth Metrics Improve; Overdone in the Near-Term?

– Diminishing Relative Strength in Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ)?

Stock Market Today Video – April 9, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.