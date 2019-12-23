Stock Market Today: Small Caps Out-Performing

Investors enter the holiday shortened week with plenty of cheer.

The S&P 500 (SPY), Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), and Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) are at all-time highs, and the small cap Russell 2000 (IWM) is out-performing. In today’s video, we discuss what current indicators are saying, what sectors are working, and what investors should be mindful of into year-end. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Cap a Strong Week by Trading at Record Highs

– Small Caps Begin to Outperform the SPY

– 10-Year Yield Moves Closer to Resistance Near 2%

– Commodities Breakout with a Momentum Confirmation

Stock Market Today Video – December 23, 2019

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.