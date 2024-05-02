Stock Market Update: Risk On, Risk Off, or Risk Who Knows?

Now that the FOMC is behind us,

And the result was exactly what we expected-stay the course,

And most sectors of the market found the obvious as a relief,

And the metals rallied, right after I wrote that they would in the last Daily,

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

And Jerome Powell said that most likely the next move won’t be a rate hike,

And the Fed announced they will slow the decline of QT,

And the idea of 2% inflation is on a back burner,

And now we revisit Operation Twist,

What are the junk bonds telling us?

Junk bonds remain rangebound.

But clearly, the bounce post FOMC helped market confidence.

However, regarding Chop in May rather than Sell in May (see Real Vision interview), HYG has more work to do as does the market.

The chart shows that HYG still must contend with moving above the pivotal area of 76.50 and the January 6-month calendar range low.

While HYG is holding the 200-day moving average, real motion shows that momentum remains below and in a bearish divergence.

Yet, according to our Leadership indicator, HYG slightly outperforms the benchmark.

We are happy with the green today.

Nonetheless, chop and caution in most equities are still the themes as we begin May.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.