Stock Market Today: Reversal Higher Fuels Bulls

Buyers emerged on Monday, reversing early losses into gains by market close.
Futures are pointing higher Tuesday as bulls look to build on the reversal. In today’s video, we discuss performance across sectors, technical indicators, and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:
– Stocks Turn Higher After Early Weakness
– Cyclical Sectors Show Early Signs of Relative Strength
– Bearish Divergence in Technology Remains a Concern
– GBTC Begins to Outperform the SPY
Stock Market Today Video – May 5, 2020
Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT
Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.