Stock Market Today: Resilient Bulls Spark Rally

The resilience of U.S. equities continues as a major themes in the financial markets.

Stock market futures are heading higher again in early morning trading and appear poised to test the old highs (especially Nasdaq and tech related indices). After a string of bad news, that is definitely resilient. In today’s video, we will highlight strong and weak sectors and where money is rotating, among several other things. Here’s a recap:

– Equities Stage a Rebound to Start the Week

– Materials and Energy Remain Underperformers and Bearish

– Relative Trend in Health Care is Being Tested

– REITs Fade but Utilities Remain Strong on a Relative Basis

Stock Market Today Video – February 4, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.