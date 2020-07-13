Stock Market Today: Rally Reaches Overbought Territory

Investors have rallied the stock market back to levels producing overbought signals. And in the case of the Nasdaq Indices, new all time highs.

In today’s stock market video, we discuss investing themes for the week ahead, current technical indicators and price analysis, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Enter the New Week Overbought in the Near-Term

– Treasuries Remains Well Bid; Two Strong Auctions Last Week

– Commodities Working Higher; Inflation on the Rise?

– Dollar Holds Key Support For Now

Stock Market Today Video – July 13, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.