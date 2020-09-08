Stock Market Today: Pullback Pressures Support Levels

As the markets open up following the Labor Day holiday weekend, investors will surely be watching to see if the Nasdaq can find some level of support to stop the selling.

In today’s video, we look at the week ahead, important investing news and themes, as well as key price support levels for the S&P 500 (SPY), Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and Russell 2000 (IWM). We also highlight trending sectors and industries to watch. Here’s a recap:

Will SPY, QQQ, and IWM Hold Above Key Support Levels?

The Technology Sector Remains Extended on a Relative Basis

Bond Proxies Are Moving Higher in Flight to Safety

Time to Screen For Cyclical Rotation Candidates

Stock Market Today Video – September 8, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

