Stock Market Today: Pullback or Correction?

Stocks are oscillating back and forth as investors contemplate the latest news and earnings. S&P 500 futures are pointing to a dip lower this morning.

The market is overdue for some selling so this isn’t a surprise. But investors need to watch key indicators to see if this is a routine pullback or start of a correction. Here’s a recap of today’s video:

– Stocks Turn in a Mixed Session as Investors Remain Focused on Coronavirus

– Breadth Metrics Weaken as the Near-Term Trend Becomes Choppy

– Virus Fears Also Impacting Global Markets

– Pullback in Software Presents an Opportunity

Stock Market Today Video – January 30, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.