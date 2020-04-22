Stock Market Today: Oil Price Crash Rattles Investors

Stocks have declined early this week as investor concerns deepened on a crash in crude oil prices.

Stock market futures are higher heading into Wednesday’s trading session as oil attempts a rebound. In today’s video, we discuss this and other news, as well as key investing themes, technical indicators, and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Pull Back From Key Resistance Levels

– Oil Price Crash Continues as Demand Decreases

– Small Cap Value is a Laggard

– Investor Sentiment Metrics Are Mixed This Week, VIX Remains Elevated

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – April 22, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.