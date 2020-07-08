Stock Market Today (July 8): Overbought But Resilient

Stocks sold off throughout the day Tuesday after opening higher. But that doesn’t seem to be carrying over to Wednesday morning as futures are pointing higher.

In today’s video, we will discuss current investing news and themes, technical indicators and price levels on the major stock market indices, and sectors and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– S&P 500 (SPY) Holds the Range; Nasdaq (QQQ) Fades Into the Close

– Major Market ETFs At / Near Overbought Levels

– Options Traders Remain Greedy; Specs Reduce Short Exposure

– Aerospace & Defense: Overbought and Lagging

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – July 8, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.