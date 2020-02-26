Stock Market Today: Investor Fear Rises As Correction Nears

U.S. stock market indices are nearing correction territory and investor fear has risen sharply over the past week.

The VIX Volatility Index closed above 27, indicating heightened fear in the financial markets. This could also mean we are nearing a bounce for stocks. In today’s video, we discuss current investing news and themes, the correction, and key indicators on stock market indices. Here’s a recap:

– S&P 500 (SPY) Fall by More Than 3% for a Second Consecutive Day…

– …Generally Sees a Near-Term Bounce

– Investor sentiment Gauges Move Toward Fear

– Concerns Focus on the Spread of Coronavirus Outside of China

Stock Market Today Video – February 26, 2020

