Stock Market Today: Home on the Range

The stock market continues to trade in a sideways range; it’s been almost two weeks of sideways movement.

In today’s video, we discuss several indicators we are watching, key price areas, important investing themes, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Resistance in the $280 – $290 Zone Continues to Hold for SPY…

– …Which has Been Flat Over the Past Two Weeks

– Key Themes Remain Mostly Risk-Off but Watch the Divergences in Growth

– Gold Miners Breakout

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – April 24, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.