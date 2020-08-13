Stock Market Today: High Beta Outperforming

The S&P 500 is looking to join the Nasdaq at new all-time highs. It’s ever-so-close to that measure, just 10 points away.

In today’s video, we review the latest investing news and themes, global asset classes and money flow, technical indicators, and stocks and sectors that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Rebound to Put the Highs in Play for S&P 500 (SPY)

– High Beta Outperformance is a Bullish Signal

– Germany on the Verge of New Highs; Rebound is Global

– Breadth Metrics are Bullish; Mind the Divergences

Stock Market Today Video – August 13, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.