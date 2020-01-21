Stock Market Today: Eyes On Technology Leadership

The market has powered higher, on the heels of large cap stocks and technology stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite is nearing 9400, while the S&P 500 is over 3300. This rally has been powerful. Below is a recap of several things that we cover in today’s video:

– Investors Return From the Long Weekend With Stocks at Record Levels

– Technology Remains the Strongest Trend

– Communication Services Continues to Improve

– Energy and Materials Have Bearish ETF Ratings, Remain Groups to Avoid

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – January 21, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.