Stock Market Today: Defensive Stocks Leading Rally Off Lows

The stock market rebound is seeing the S&P 500 NYSEARCA: SPY push higher and close in on a key Fibonacci retracement level.

In today’s video, I look at the rebound in stock prices, which sectors are out-performing, which are under-performing, while highlighting key stocks in those sectors and more. Here’s a recap:

– Rebound Continues as S&P 500 (SPY) Moves to Key Retracement Level

– Defensive Stocks Led the Rally Off the Lows

– Watching the Bearish Divergence in Technology

– Health Care is the Only Sector with a Bullish Power Bar Ratio

Stock Market Today Video – March 31, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.