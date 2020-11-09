Stock Market Today: COVID Vaccine Hopes Boost Stocks

Stocks are ramping higher this morning on positive news from Pfizer on COVID-19 vaccine tests. The major stock indices have rallied to (or near) all-time highs.

In today’s video, I discuss key investing themes to watch in the days/weeks ahead, technical indicators and price levels to watch, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

Stocks Stage a Strong Rally on the Week with the Nasdaq Leading

Treasuries are Volatile and Remain Under Pressure

Commodities Rebound; Gold Tests the Long-Term Trend Line

Dollar Near the Low End of the Recent Range Range

Stock Market Today Video – November 9, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.