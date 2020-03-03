Stock Market Today: Can Bulls Support Sharp Bounce?

Stocks are enjoying a sharp bounce as futures are holding 2-day gains.

The S&P 500 Index jumped 4.6% yesterday as shorts covered and investors put a bid under oversold stocks. The Technology Sector (XLK) performed very well. In today’s video, we look key stock market indicators as well as performance and rotation across market sectors. Here’s a recap:

– Strong Rebound From Friday’s Lows Continues

– The Financial Sector (XLF) Breaks Relative Support as Rates Fall

– The Technology Sector (XLK), Health Care and Communication Services Fared the Best

– Health Care Momentum Provides Leadership

Stock Market Today Video – March 3, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.