Stock Market Today: Bulls Control Quiet Trading

The holidays tend to be bullish for the stock market with lower volume of shares traded.

Guess what? That’s what investors have seen thus far. In today’s video, we discuss current news and themes, what to look forward to in the new year, and key stock market indicators. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Trade Mixed in Quiet, Pre-Holiday, Trading

– Small Cap Value is Leadership; Holding the Breakout Level

– Breadth Metrics in the U.S. Improve on the Week

– Global Equities Support the Bullish Breadth Narrative

Stock Market Today Video – December 26, 2019

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

