Stock Market Today: Bulls Charge Back!

Stocks reversed losses on Monday and look to push higher yet again today.

In today’s video we discuss the latest investing news and themes, sector rotation and trending sectors, and stocks that are making waves. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Reverse Early Losses; SPY Holding First Support

– Cyclical Sectors Fade From Near-Term Resistance Levels

– Technology Nears New Relative Highs….

– …As Health Care Undercuts a Key Level

Stock Market Today Video – June 16, 2020

