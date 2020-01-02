Stock Market Today: Breadth Indicators Remain Constructive

The S&P 500 Index (SPY) is pointing higher this morning as investors start the first day of trading in the new year.

In today’s video, I discuss current news and themes as we kick off the new month of January. I will also look sat which sectors and asset classes are leading, as well as what key indicators are saying. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Close the Year on Positive Note; Reversing Losses

– Mid Caps, Weighted by Revenue, Lead the Broader Market

– Breadth Metrics in the U.S. Remain Constructive…

– …While Global Equities Continue to Improve

Stock Market Today Video – January 2, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

