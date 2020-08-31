Stock Market Today: Biggest August In Decades

Stocks are set for their best August in decades as investors continue to bid up stocks and find a silver lining in the financial markets.

In today’s video, we look at the latest investing themes and news, discuss key sectors and stock trends, and analyze bonds, Gold, and the US Dollar. Here’s a recap:

More New Highs for S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) Driven by Global Liquidity

Treasuries Under Pressure at the Long End of the Curve

Dollar Debasement Remains Part of the Strategy

Gold’s Consolidation is Likely to Resolve to the Upside

Stock Market Today Video – August 31, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.