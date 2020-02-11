Stock Market Today: Amazon Holding Up Consumer Stocks

Stocks are pointing higher yet gain on Tuesday as investors tune into earnings and remarks from the Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

In today’s video, we take a look at stock market leadership, key technical indicators, and stocks and sectors that are strong / weak. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Add to Last Week’s 3%+ Rally to Start the New Week

– Technology Remains Strong Leadership; Extended to the Upside

– Consumer Discretionary Holds Relative Support on AMZN’s Strength

– Energy Nearing Overbought in a Downtrend

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – February 11, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.