Stock Market Super-Charged, Lead by Growth Stocks

Stocks are charging ahead with little concern for the economy or coming elections.

In today’s video, we do our Tuesday deep-dive into sector performance, highlight key investing themes like growth vs value stocks, discuss the major indices and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Rally But SPY Has Work to do at the June Gap

– Consumer Staples Continue to Fade on a Relative Basis…

– …As Consumer Discretionary Breaks to New Highs

– Growth Leading Outside the US as Well

Stock Market Today Video – July 7, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

