Stock Market Mixed As Giddy Investors Remain Uncertain

The major U.S. stock market indices continue to trade somewhat mixed with varying leadership day-to-day. The stock market trend has been higher, though, over the past 2-3 weeks as giddy investors battle with bouts of uncertainty. Today, the S&P 500 (SPY) is trading lower to start the day.

In today’s market insights video, we discuss current investing themes and news, technical price levels to watch, and sectors and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

Mixed Session as Investors Continue to Square Positioning

Market Breadth Metrics Favor the Bulls as…

…the Equal Weight S&P 500 is on the Verge of Outperforming

Global Stocks Break Two-Year Down-Trend

Stock Market Today Video – November 12, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.