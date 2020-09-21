Stock Market Declines Sharply Through Key Price Support

The stock market’s losing streak has reached 3 weeks and volatility is picking up. As well, key indices like the S&P 500 NYSEARCA: SPY and Nasdaq 100 NASDAQ: QQQ have broken through key price support.

In today’s video, we discuss important investing news and themes across the financial markets, key stock market indicators, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

It’s now been three losing weeks in a row for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

We have also seen important price support break on key stock market indices.

Gold price consolidation continues and we are watching for a directional break up or down.

The US Dollar could be the key gauge of the next move in all markets.

Stock Market Today Video – September 21, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

