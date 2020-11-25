Speculative Investors Buying As Stock Market Reaches New Highs

Record stock market prices for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 have investors cheering into the Thanksgiving holiday. Notably, the Dow Jones Industrials hit 30000 for the first time. That could be reason for short-term caution, however.

In today’s stock market video, we discuss the latest rallies across the major stock market indices and analyze key indicators. We also discuss the latest investing themes and sectors and stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

Record highs recorded on 3 of the 4 major stock market indices.

The Dow Jones Transportation Average is attempting to provide Dow Theory confirmation.

Investor sentiment turns very bullish holiday week.

Stock Market Today Video – November 25, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.