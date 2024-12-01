S&P 500 Rally Nears Major Price Target at 6150

The S&P 500 has been pushing higher into year end.

In fact, the rally has taken the index above 6000, which means that the S&P 500 has surpassed our initial price target of 5930.

The next price target is between 6150 and 6180, depending on highs/lows used to project Fibonacci price targets.

We provide an updated chart below.

S&P 500 Index Chart

