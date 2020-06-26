S&P 500 Index Skews Bearish Over Short-Term

S&P 500 Trading Outlook (3-5 Days): Bearish

Thursday’s snapback rally looked to be counter-trend in nature and should stop Friday and/or Monday and turn back lower.

We would need to see the S&P 500 rally more than 61.8% of the Tuesday to Thursday decline to lessen our bearish short-term conviction.

There is no real evidence of anything more than a minor bounce.

It’s thought that Wednesday’s negatives outweighed Thursday’s positives. A bit more rally is possible but look for selling to resume.

The choppiness from last week into early this week faced a severe pullback that undercut the lows of the consolidation Wednesday (bearish).

Until this week’s highs are exceeded, it is right to look for lower prices.

