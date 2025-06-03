S&P 500 Index Reaches Upper Price Resistance Band

The S&P 500 Index has rallied sharply off the April low.

That said, it has reached an important short-term price resistance area at its MOB target band at 6027.

While we may simply consolidate here, one has to be aware of a potential short-term pullback.

Short-term price support remains at 5758 and the 200-day moving average. Losing this support would likely indicate that a deeper pullback is underway.

S&P 500 Index Chart

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.