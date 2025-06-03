S&P 500 Index Reaches Upper Price Resistance Band

By
Guy Cerundolo
-

The S&P 500 Index has rallied sharply off the April low.

That said, it has reached an important short-term price resistance area at its MOB target band at 6027.

While we may simply consolidate here, one has to be aware of a potential short-term pullback.

Short-term price support remains at 5758 and the 200-day moving average. Losing this support would likely indicate that a deeper pullback is underway.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter
and receive our best trading ideas and research



S&P 500 Index Chart

s&p 500 index bearish trading analysis price consolidation chart june 2 2025

Check out my research offerings on Cerundolo Investment Research.

Twitter: @GuyCerundolo

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.

NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR