S&P 500 Index: November Stock Market Correction Price Targets

The S&P 500 Index declined well below its regression price trend channel this week while seeing an expansion of downside momentum.

As mentioned in prior analysis, we believe the MFU-4 price target zone achieved in September was an important high. And as such, we are now cautious and on alert for volatility.

That S&P 500 created a lower high, generating a bearish Money Flow Unit (MFU). In short, things don’t look great for stocks right now. We are oversold now, so expect a choppy, volatile market into November and perhaps year-end.

