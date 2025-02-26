S&P 500 Index Embarks On Important Consolidation Phase

The major stock market indices suffered a sharp momentum reversal last week that is not something investors want to see near all-time highs.

That said, the long-term uptrends are still in place for both the S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP: .INX) and Nasdaq 100 Index (INDEXNASDAQ: NDX) so it looks like we are likely due for volatility and further consolidation.

Both the Russell 2000 and the MidCap ETF have undercut their uptrends off the October 2023 low so these two indices need to be monitored in the next couple of weeks to see if they can recover or continue to deteriorate.

Below is a chart analyzing the S&P 500 Index.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

S&P 500 Index Chart

Check out my research offerings on Cerundolo Investment Research.

Twitter: @GuyCerundolo

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.