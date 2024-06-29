Software Sector ETF (IGV) Breaking Out of 4 Month Consolidation

Technology stocks have been market leaders. And over the past couple weeks, the broader tech market has been consolidating gains.

It’s been a longer consolidation for the Software Sector ETF (IGV). Today, we take a look at IGV’s price chart.

Note that I only use wave counts to help qualify a pullback within an uptrend. Here we have the recent pullback finding a low in May (labeled as a wave 4) and a turn-up from the light blue star line (unique to this software). Holding at this line and turning back up indicates an 80% probability of a new high.

This turn higher is also off the 40-week moving average. I like the turn-up in the relative line as well. As always, we need to see follow on buying next week for this to stick.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

$IGV Software Sector ETF Chart