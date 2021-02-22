Shopify (SHOP) Builds Momentum As GMV Surges

This quarter I saw several companies report earnings – among them was Shopify (SHOP).

Shopify is undoubtedly a leader in e-commerce, powering over 1 million merchants. The company experienced gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth of 99% year-over-year, reaching $120 Billion in annual GMV.

As the company continues to invest in tools for their merchants, friction points get removed along the way. From payments to logistics, key infrastructure layers are being built out.

Potential Investment Implications…

Despite being a leader in the space, they are one of many other fast-growing companies which are zeroing in on core areas in commerce and unlocking value.

Companies like FLEXE are providing businesses with on-demand warehousing, fulfillment, and logistics. This past week we released our interview with David Glick, the Chief Technology Officer at FLEXE.

Other companies in the stack include Convoy and Flexport for freight and shipping. It’s interesting to think of what the landscape will look like down the road, and the companies operating within.

Twitter: @_SeanDavid

The author or his firm have positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.