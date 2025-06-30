Semiconductor Index Reaches Multi-Month Highs; 6000 Next?

Investors can find and invest in leadership in any sector. However, one sector that has been a sign of broad leadership and market risk is the Semiconductors.

When the semiconductors are lagging, the market tends to be a bit dis-jointed. When the semiconductors are leading, the market tends to be full of joy.

Today we look at the Philly Semiconductor Index. The broader market has been resurgent. And guess what? So has the Semiconductor Index.

A confirmed breakout here would target 6000 (last spring/summer highs), and perhaps beyond.

Note that the following MarketSurge charts are built with Investors Business Daily’s product suite.

I am an Investors Business Daily (IBD) partner and promote the use of their products. The entire platform offers a good mix of tools, education, and technical and fundamental data.

Philadelphia Semiconductors Index Chart

Here we see the move to new multi-month highs. And the broader market (and risk-on assets) will love it if the semiconductors continue to rally.

