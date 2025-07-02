ChainLink LINKUSD Price Analysis Technical Chart Insights

Welcome to the end of the second quarter, and new all-time highs in the S&P 500.

Is the market climbing the wall of worry? Can Bitcoin elevate other alt coins like ChainLink?

But first, back to that wall of worry… yes, indeed it is attempting to climb the wall as the Retail Sector (XRT) lags behind even further. However, XRT remains above critical support.

And as for the long bonds? With today’s rally, the market is looking for lower yields and a rate cut.

For today though, I thought we should pivot to another passion of mine- Bitcoin and alt coins.

To remind you, I did a radio segment on bitcoin as a primer for those still scared of it.

Headlines today included STABLECOIN LEGISLATION COULD BE DONE BY MID-JULY, WILL BE A SOURCE OF DEMAND FOR U.S. TREASURIES

The legislation, which has already passed the Senate, aims to regulate stablecoins – cryptocurrencies pegged to the U.S. dollar – and is expected to lead to increased purchases of Treasury securities by stablecoin issuers to back their digital assets, according to a Wall Street Journal article.

I am focused today on Chainlink as an alt coin that has real function and could be ready to trade at much higher levels.

Simply put, Chainlink acts as a bridge between the blockchain and the external world.

This enables decentralized applications to access external data, events, and payments, expanding their capabilities beyond what’s available on-chain.

In other words, Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that

sends data from external sources, something blockchains are not designed to do.

The chart shows a potential double bottom from the April lows and the June lows or around $11.00.

Essentially, if the price 13.50 holds, that should confirm that bottom.

On Real Motion there is a slight bullish divergence as the red dots are close to the 50-DMA while the price is still a bit away.

On Leadership, Chainlink is trading on par with the benchmark.

That is incredible when you consider that SPY made new highs and this an alt coin. A cryptocurrency used to pay for services on the Chainlink network.

That said, alt coins are volatile and only for pro traders and those with firm understanding of them and the risks.

Twitter: @marketminute

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.