Q1 Corporate Earnings Strength Takes Center Stage as Busiest Week Arrives

This week marks the busiest of the Q1 2026 earnings season with 3,213 companies expected to report.

The S&P 500 is projected to deliver its sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit earnings growth at 15.1%, fueled largely by a powerhouse 46% expansion in the Information Technology sector.

Potential earnings surprises this week: Kraft Heinz Company, Gilead Sciences and McDonald’s

Tech’s Double-Edged Sword: Massive Growth Meets Staggering AI Infrastructure Costs

Last week, five of the Magnificent Seven, Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Apple (AAPL) reported Q1 2026 earnings, painting a complex picture of a sector where massive AI-driven revenue gains are increasingly tempered by the staggering costs required to build that future.

Generally, all five companies posted strong top-line revenue growth that largely exceeded analyst expectations, with cloud computing emerging as the primary engine of success for Amazon1, Microsoft2, and Alphabet3. However, investor reaction was sharply divided based on capital expenditure guidance; Alphabet surged following its results, while Meta and others faced pressure as markets scrutinized the aggressive, upward-revised spending plans on data centers, chips, and infrastructure.4

Apple rounded out the week on Thursday, crushing Wall Street expectations with $111.2 billion in revenue, driven by record-breaking demand for the iPhone 17 lineup.

Investors reacted positively, sending the company’s stock up 5% in after-hours trading, marking a high-note performance as Tim Cook navigates one of his final earnings calls before transitioning to the role of Executive Chairman in September.5

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Including these results, 63% of S&P 500 companies have now reported for the Q1 2026 season. The EPS growth rate increased to 27.1% from 15.1% in the week prior, and revenues increased to 11.1% from 10.3%.6

Q1 2026 Scorecard: Strong Beats and Continued Earnings Growth

We are now more than halfway through S&P 500 reports for the Q1 2026 earnings season, and according to FactSet7here’s where we currently stand:

Positive Surprises: 84% of S&P 500 companies have beaten EPS estimates and 81% have beaten on revenues, both metrics are above the 1, 5 and 10-year averages.

84% of S&P 500 companies have beaten EPS estimates and 81% have beaten on revenues, both metrics are above the 1, 5 and 10-year averages. Earnings Growth: The blended growth rate stands at 27.1%, putting the index on track for its 11th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, and the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth

The blended growth rate stands at 27.1%, putting the index on track for its 11th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, and the sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth Sector Leaders & Laggards: While Tech and Materials are leading the charge on earnings growth for Q1, Energy, Health Care and Communication Services are all expected to post YoY declines

On Deck this Week

The busiest week of the Q1 2026 earnings season begins this week with 3,213 companies slated to report (in our universe of 11,000 equities), 126 from the S&P 500. The week kicks off with highly anticipated results from software company Palantir (PLTR) which reports after market today. We’ll get a read on the consumer when Disney (DIS) and Uber (UBER) report Wednesday, and McDonald’s (MCD) on Thursday. Semiconductors will be on watch as well when Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reports on Tuesday, that stock alone has soared over 80% in the last month.

Outlier Earnings Dates This Week

Academic research shows that when a company confirms a quarterly earnings date that is later than when they have historically reported, it’s typically a sign that the company will share bad news on their upcoming call, while moving a release date earlier suggests the opposite.8

This week we get results from a number of large companies on major indexes that have pushed their Q1 2026 earnings dates outside of their historical norms. Four companies within the S&P 500 confirmed outlier earnings dates for this week. PTC Inc. (PTC), The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and McDonald’s (MCD), are later than usual and therefore have negative DateBreaks Factors.*

* Wall Street Horizon DateBreaks Factor: statistical measurement of how an earnings date (confirmed or revised) compares to the reporting company’s 5-year trend for the same quarter. Negative means the earnings date is confirmed to be later than historical average while Positive is earlier.

Q1 2026 Earnings Wave

The peak weeks of the Q1 earnings season are expected to fall between April 27 – May 15, with each week expected to see over 2,500 reports. Currently, May 7 is predicted to be the most active day with 1,168 companies anticipated to report. Thus far, 79% of companies have confirmed their earnings date and 37% have reported (out of our universe of nearly 12,000 global names). The remaining dates are estimated based on historical reporting data.

The Bottom Line

As we head into the thick of the Q1 2026 earnings season, the market narrative remains a delicate balancing act. While the overwhelming majority of companies are delivering positive earnings and revenue surprises, reinforcing the underlying health of Corporate America, headwinds such as the war in Iran and volatile oil prices still remain. Despite that, investors seem to be looking past those concerns and focusing on positive earnings results, as seen last week when the Nasdaq and S&P indices closed at record highs on Thursday.

Sources:

1 Amazon Reports Q1 2026 Results, April 29, 2026, https://ir.aboutamazon.com

2 Microsoft Reports Q3 2026 Results, April 29, 2026, https://www.microsoft.com

3 Alphabet Reports Q1 2026 Results, April 29, 2026, https://s206.q4cdn.com

4 Alphabet Reports Q1 2026 Results, April 29, 2026, https://s206.q4cdn.com

5 Apple Reports Q2 2026 Results, April 30, 2026, https://www.apple.com

6 FactSet Earnings Insight, John Butters, May 1, 2026, https://advantage.factset.com

7 FactSet Earnings Insight, John Butters, May 1, 2026, https://advantage.factset.com

8 FactSet Earnings Insight, John Butters, May 1, 2026, https://advantage.factset.com

Twitter: @ChristineLShort

The author may hold positions in mentioned securities. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.