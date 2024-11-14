Q4 2024 Investor Conference Events (Calendar)

It’s smooth sailing through the end of the year, right? That might be the hope of many investors following a drama-filled election season and uncertainty around Fed rate hikes.

With November 5th and a recent FOMC gathering in the rearview mirror, we can (at least for a little while) focus on economic fundamentals and the state of the corporate landscape.

Looking Back on a Bullish Year

Politics and monetary policy aside, 2024 appears poised to be among the most bullish years on record. So far, the S&P 500 is up by more than 25% with still several weeks to go.1

What’s more, the mid-November through December stretch often greets investors with cheer and additional upside.2 While we can never know for sure how price action will unfold, a calm stretch before 2025 might be on many market participants’ wish lists.

A Shifting Business Landscape

Those in the C-suites of the world’s biggest companies can’t put their feet up just yet, however. As we have detailed throughout the year, the prospect of active capital markets post-election and the potential for more aggressive capex plans means the balance of Q4 will likely be a busy one for CEOs and CFOs.

The potential for reduced regulatory conditions combined with healthy corporate balance sheets could lay the foundation for increased M&A activity, a more vibrant IPO market, and bolder investment initiatives among multinational corporations. President-Elect Trump’s promise to place high tariffs on China is a risk, though.

Macro Concerns & Clean Energy In Focus

Wall Street analysts might also want clues on the health of small businesses. Though corporate conferences broadly focus on happenings with the world’s biggest firms, conditions on Main Street with mom-and-pop shops are pivotal to the domestic employment situation. Concerns remain surrounding the deceleration of monthly job growth over the past year-plus.3 Conferences centered on small-cap stock ideas and cyclical niches of the US economy might be particularly insightful in the weeks ahead.

Another industry in focus will be clean energy – an area that was already stressed amid higher interest rates and is now seen under possible threat from the new administration. We noticed several conferences on the docket focused on that space.

All About Tech?

But let’s face it – tech still seems to dominate the world. As capex spending goes among the AI hyperscalers, so goes the global economy (at least that has been the zeitgeist for the last two years). Major conferences that bring together executives from the mega-cap tech companies will be in the spotlight as usual.

All that and more at investor conferences and events as we put a bow on 2024. Here are the headline gatherings:

Information Technology & Communication Services

November 13: Cantor Crypto, Digital Assets & AI Infrastructure Conference

November 18: JP Morgan Global TMT Conference

November 19: Needham 18th Annual Networking, Communications & Security Conference

November 20: Needham 6th Annual Virtual Infrastructure, Data Analytics Software, and Cloud Communications Conference (virtual)

November 20: Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

November 20: Morgan Stanley European Technology Media and Communications Conference

December 2: UBS Annual Global Technology and AI Conference

December 3: Wells Fargo 8th Annual TMT Summit

December 11: Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference

Health Care

November 18: Stifel Healthcare Conference

November 19: Jefferies 15th Annual London Global Healthcare Conference

November 19: Wolfe Research 6th Annual Healthcare Conference

December 3: Citi 19th Annual BioPharma Conference

December 3: Citi Global Healthcare Conference

December 3: Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

December 3: Evercore ISI 7th Annual HealthCONx Conference 2024

December 11: Mizuho Medical Device and Healthcare Services Summit 2024

Consumer Discretionary & Consumer Staples

November 13: Bank of America Consumer and Retail Conference

November 19: Jefferies Miami Consumer Conference

November 20: Needham 4th Annual Consumer Tech Conference

December 3: Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference

December 10: Citi Consumer Conference

Financials & Real Estate

November 13: Piper Sandler East Coast Financial Services Conference

November 18: NAREIT REITworld Annual Conference 2024

November 20: JP Morgan European Financials Conference

December 3: Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

December 4: UBS Global Real Estate CEO/CFO Conference

December 10: Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference

December 10: Jefferies Real Estate Conference

Industrials

November 19: NYSE Industrials Investor Access Conference

November 20: Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit (virtual)

November 20: Baird Defense & Government Conference

December 3: Goldman Sachs Aircraft Leasing Conference

December 3: UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

December 5: Morgan Stanley Business Services, Leisure & Transport Conference

Energy & Utilities

November 19: Jefferies Energy Transition Conference

November 20: Wolfe Research Virtual Global Energy Conference (virtual)

November 21: Jefferies Virtual Power Equipment Conference (virtual)

November 21: Wolfe Research Inaugural Oil & Gas Conference

December 4: Jefferies Renewables and Clean Energy Conference

December 4: Janney Montgomery 2nd Annual Clean Energy Investment Symposium 2024

December 6: Bank of America Clean Energy Symposium Day (virtual)

December 10: Wells Fargo 23rd Annual Midstream, Utility & Renewables Symposium

Materials

November 19: Roth 4th Annual AgTech Answers

December 3: Bank of America European Materials Conference

December 3: Citi Basic Materials Conference

December 12: Jefferies Battery Storage & Materials Virtual Conference (virtual)

Regional

November 14: Bank of America Europe, Middle East, and Africa EMEA Conference

November 19: JP Morgan UK Leaders Conference

November 19: Goldman Sachs CEEMEA Annual 1×1 Conference

November 20: Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Asia Pacific Summit

November 25: Bank of America European Credit Conference

December 2: Goldman Sachs 16th Annual European Industrials and Autos Week Conference

Investor Specific & Multi-Sector

November 13: Wolfe Research Wealth Symposium

November 13: JP Morgan Equity Opportunity Forum

November 14: JP Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

November 18: Raymond James Small Cap Summit

November 22: Deutsche Bank C-Suite Management Call Series

December 4: Wolfe Research 2nd Annual Small and Mid-Cap Conference

December 4: Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference

December 9: Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference

