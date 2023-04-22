Palladium Futures Trading: Bullish Buy Signal (Flag Pattern)

I like the recent price action in Palladium futures.

Over the past several weeks, Palladium has formed a nice cup-like basing pattern and recently turned higher.

And then today, another breakout (a breakout within a breakout) came out of a four day bullish flag consolidation pattern.

There is price target up at $1730 that we find interesting. That price represents a duel price magnet with the MFU-2 price target and MOB target band. As a reminder, metals trading is volatile.

Palladium Futures Chart

Twitter: @GuyCerundolo

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.