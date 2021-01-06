Oil and Gas Sector (XOP) Flashes Bullish Signal On Breakout

In early December, we noted that we were intermediate term bullish on the Energy Sector and, more specifically the Oil and Gas Exploration Sector (XOP).

In short, we noted that if the MFU-2 price (at $60.50) was taken out to the upside that XOP could rally up to the MFU-3 target at $71.

That breakout is occurring now and we are bullish on XOP and select energy stocks for a trade higher in January.

