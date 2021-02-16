Natural Gas Prices Surge; Targets At $3.25 / $3.70

The cold weather snap across the United States has aided the surge in natural gas prices.

But I didn’t need the cold weather to put a buy on natural gas earlier this month. At that time, I highlighted the bullish base developing in Natural Gas, and we had an MFU-4 “daily” target of #3.25.

Natural gas is approaching this price target, and given the strong money flow accumulation, that target has a strong chance of being exceeded.

Hitting this target (and even exceeding it) could give way to a pause before another advance higher. However, turning to the “weekly” time period, I can calculate an MFU-3 price target to the $3.70 level. This becomes my next objective on a “weekly” close above $3.25.

Natural Gas “weekly” Chart

The author or his firm may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.