Natural Gas Index Posts Major Bullish Breakout

Winter is here and natural gas prices and stocks are acting well (bullish).

Although it doesn’t always line up this way, it appears that good things may be ahead for the natural gas sector. Perhaps not so good for home-owning consumers.

Today we look at the Natural Gas Index, which is attempting a major breakout.

If the breakout sticks, it will bring a lot of opportunities for investors in this sector.

Note that the following MarketSurge charts are built with Investors Business Daily’s product suite.

I am an Investors Business Daily (IBD) partner and promote the use of their products. The entire platform offers a good mix of tools, education, and technical and fundamental data.

Natural Gas Index “weekly” Chart

It’s looking like the natural gas sector is set up for higher prices. The natural gas index recently broke out of a 2+ year bullish consolidation. Any follow-on buying will serve as confirmation. It’s probably a good idea to make a list of stocks with bullish posture that can be bought on pullbacks.

