Nasdaq 100 About To Draw The Short Straw?

Last week, I published an article here about the potential for a decline on the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX).

It was the basis for a short trading idea (with a tight stop), or even just a hedge against longs.

Today, I am simply going to provide an updated Nasdaq 100 chart with my thoughts. I have identified a near-term downside target at 13575. What at this level will tell us more about this pullback and whether or not this reversal will develop into something more ominous.

Nasdaq 100 Index Chart – Pullback Analysis

