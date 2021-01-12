Market Update: Stocks Consolidate But Trend Remains Bullish

The stock market rally took a breather on Monday, as Nasdaq 100 Index and large cap tech stocks lead the market lower. Stock market futures are mixed on Tuesday morning as investors await the broader markets next move.

That said, the trend is still bullish.

In today’s video we look at the latest investing news and themes, discuss sector performance and rotation, and highlight trending stocks. We also discuss key technical indicators on the major stock market indices. Here’s a recap:

Safe haven stocks were flat on a risk-off day.

The broader technology sector may be nearing an inflection point.

Bonds continue to lag equities and the broader market.

Stock Market Today Video – January 12, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.