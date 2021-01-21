Market Breadth Supporting U.S. Equities Rally

The major stock market indices in the U.S. are at all-time highs as market breadth continues to support the on-going rally.

In today’s stock market video, we discuss current investing themes and news, technical indicators on the major stock indices, as well as trending assets, sectors, and stocks. Here’s a recap:

The bull market in global equities is broad-based, with several indices around the world at all-time higher.

Market breadth indicators are strong and supporting the on-going rally.

Is the resurgence in FAN-MAG stocks here to stay?

Stock Market Today Video – January 21, 2020

