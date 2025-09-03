Key Insights On Consumer Strength, Tariffs, and the AI Revolution [Investor Calendar]

Executives and analysts have returned from August holiday, and investor conference season is already back in full swing.

Hotel ballrooms are at capacity starting immediately after Labor Day through mid-November. It’s a critical moment, too. The street is anxious to hear the latest developments on several fronts, including the strength of the consumer, the hit from tariffs, and AI’s latest developments.

By many accounts, the back-to-school shopping season was solid, despite many low- to middle-income households feeling pinched. A recent Wall Street Journal article profiled the split among income cohorts, noting solid sentiment among the $100,000-plus income crowd, but weaker confidence for lower-income groups.1

Much hinges on consumption from the wealthy, though, as they command a high share of overall US spending. Recall that the July Retail Sales report’s “core control” category came in better than expected, thanks to household and business resilience amid the new tariff regime.2 Also note that President Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill, which extends current tax rates and offers investment incentives to businesses, was signed into law on the Fourth of July.

New, higher tariff rates took effect on August 7, however. Trump’s so-called “reciprocal” duties are significantly above the previous rates for many companies. As a reminder, the textbook asserts importers ultimately pay the tariffs, not opposing nations. Goldman Sachs put out a research piece noting that through June, consumers paid just 22% of the levies, with 64% of the ultimate tariff cost being borne by US businesses (with foreign exporters covering the remaining 14%).3

Eventually, according to Goldman, US consumers will absorb two-thirds of the tariff hit. It’s a story we’ve shared before, and now we’ll all get to hear how companies are handling the new trade regime.

As for AI, it appears to be full steam ahead. The second-quarter earnings season was gangbusters. The big capex hyperscalers (Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Oracle) confirmed major investment plans over the ensuing quarters and years. Then, just last week, NVIDIA beat top- and bottom-line estimates. The world’s most valuable public company tallied a record $41.1 billion of data center revenue, with CEO Jensen Huang sounding upbeat on the Q2 conference call.4 Shares held near all-time highs, above $180, following the report.

This conference season, we’ll get to hear more details from AI users, not just the picks-and-shovels chipmakers. There has been speculation that few companies are actually benefiting from AI adoption, as indicated by a report from MIT, which found that 95% of the organizations studied received zero return on their AI investment.5 Is AI’s push coming to shove? We might find out soon.

These issues, along with drama at the Federal Reserve, rising long-term global interest rates, a softening US jobs market, and geopolitical tensions, confront CEOs and CIOs daily. Here are the major conferences on the docket this week and over the balance of September. It’s an action-packed slate:

Information Technology & Communication Services

September 2: Barclays Media and Telecom Forum

September 3: Needham Transportation Technology Industry Leaders 1×1 Conference

September 3: Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

September 3: Citi Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications TMT Conference

September 4: Needham 5th Annual Virtual Crypto Conference (virtual)

September 4: JP Morgan Rising Tech Leaders Forum

September 8: Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference

September 9: BMO Capital Markets 26th Annual Media & Telecom Conference

September 10: Wolfe Research TMT Conference

September 30: Evercore ISI Autonomous, ADAS & AI Forum

Health Care

September 2: CITI Biopharma Back to School Conference

September 3: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

September 3: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

September 8: Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 9: Baird Global Healthcare Conference

September 10: Deutsche Bank Healthcare Summit

September 23: Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference

September 23: Bernstein 2nd Annual Healthcare Forum

September 29: Jefferies Healthcare Services Conference

Consumer Discretionary & Consumer Staples

September 2: Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

September 3: Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing Conference

September 4: Bank of America Gaming and Lodging Conference

September 8: UBS Luxury Conference

September 16: Wells Fargo 8th Annual Consumer Conference

Financials & Real Estate

September 3: KBW Insurance Conference

September 3: Barclays 10th Annual Credit Bureau Forum (virtual)

September 3: Jefferies Fintech Conference

September 7: Barclays 23rd Global Financial Services Conference

September 9: Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference

September 10: UBS Fintech Conference

September 15: Goldman Sachs Real Estate Equity and Debt Conference

September 15: Bank of America Securities 30th Annual Financials CEO Conference

September 25: Oppenheimer Insurance Summit (virtual)

September 30: Mizuho REIT Conference

Industrials

September 2: Morgan Stanley Industrial CEOs Unplugged

September 2: Deutsche Bank 15th Annual Aviation Forum

September 3: Jefferies Industrials Conference

September 16: RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

Energy & Utilities

September 2: TD Securities Nuclear & Uranium Conference

September 2: Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference

September 8: ROTH 12th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium

September 18: NYSE Energy & Utilities Investor Access Day

September 30: Wolfe Research Utilities, Midstream & Clean Energy Conference

Materials

September 9: Berenberg Food Ingredients & Chemicals Conference

September 9: Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek

September 14: Gold Forum Americas

September 26: Metals Investor Forum

Regional

September 3: Deutsche Bank dbAccess European TMT Conference

September 3: UBS BB Global Emerging Markets One-on-One Conference

September 3: UBS Global Materials Conference

September 3: Goldman Sachs Asia Leaders Conference

September 3: Goldman Sachs 22nd Annual European Medtech and Healthcare Services Conference

September 4: Citi Global GEMS Conference

September 8: Bank of America Securities Asia Pacific Conference

September 16: Goldman Sachs European Communacopia Conference, London

September 24: Citi’s China Industrial, SMID, Transport Conference

Investor Specific & Multi-Sector

September 3: JP Morgan – CEO Call series

September 4: Piper Sandler 11th Annual Macro Conference

September 4: TD Cowen Technology Growth Cap Summit

September 10: Morgan Stanley 13th Annual Laguna Conference

September 16: JP Morgan 16th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference

September 17: Sidoti September Small Cap Conference

