Japanese Yen Sizzles and Fizzles: Watch the August Close!

We discussed the prospect for a low on the Japanese Yen currency several weeks ago.

Here is the link to that article. And you can see the original chart below.

“The facts, Ma’am. Just the facts.” – Joe Friday

The Japanese Yen did rally off important price support and many assets worldwide got a little goofy… the VIX Volatility Index blasted off while the Nikkei dropped more than 20% in a day.

BUT… at mid-month, the Yen has created a monster bearish reversal pattern after testing important price resistance.

Just the facts: Where the Yen ends the month = BIG DEAL! Stay tuned!!

Japanese Yen “monthly” Currency Chart

