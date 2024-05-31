Is the Materials Sector ETF (XLB) Nearing Breakout?

Materials stocks rallied today, ending the week and month on a positive note.

The rally pushed the Materials Sector ETF (XLB) up +1.2% for the day. XLB also settled above its 20- and 50-day moving averages.

So what’s next for XLB? And what should we be watching going forward.

Today’s chart highlights this and more as we try to navigate the path forward for the Materials Sector.

$XLB Materials Sector ETF Chart

Looking at the chart below, we can immediately see the bump higher from today. We can also see that momentum is trying to hook higher. This is a very interesting spot for XLB.

Will bulls participate in follow-through buying next week? If so, I would like to see the Materials Sector ETF make new highs (and hold above old highs). The stock market has been volatile recently so traders should proceed with caution.

Our only “edge” here is in our understanding that this is an inflection point and patience and discipline are key. Let the price action speak to you.

